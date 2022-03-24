REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Brokers $12M Sale of Apartment Complex in Chicago’s Hyde Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of 5505 S. Dorchester Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $12 million. Built in 2020, the 34-unit apartment complex features a covered garage with 20 parking spaces as well as 14 surface parking spaces. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a local developer, and the local buyer, an entity doing business as 5505 S. Dorchester LLC. The buyer plans to add a rooftop deck.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  