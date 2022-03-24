Interra Realty Brokers $12M Sale of Apartment Complex in Chicago’s Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of 5505 S. Dorchester Ave. in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $12 million. Built in 2020, the 34-unit apartment complex features a covered garage with 20 parking spaces as well as 14 surface parking spaces. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a local developer, and the local buyer, an entity doing business as 5505 S. Dorchester LLC. The buyer plans to add a rooftop deck.