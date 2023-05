HIGHWOOD, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $16.9 million sale of Station440 in Highwood, a North Shore suburb of Chicago. The 48-unit luxury apartment complex is located at 440 Green Bay Road. Constructed in 2022, the community features amenities such as covered parking, a fitness center, community room, lounge and roof deck. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, Benchmark Developers, and the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group.