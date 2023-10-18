Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Beal Properties purchased the 60-unit property from Horizon Realty Group.
Interra Realty Brokers $17.5M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 60-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood for $17.5 million. Located at 528 W. Oakdale Ave., the building includes 20 studios, 36 one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Constructed in 1970, the property has undergone a full modernization over the past 18 months that added new finishes and upgrades to amenity spaces, including a fitness center, package room, additional laundry room and outdoor seating. Craig Martin and Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, Beal Properties, and the seller, Horizon Realty Group.

