Interra Realty Brokers $19.2M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $19.2 million sale of Paper Box Lofts, a 35-unit apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Blatteis & Schnur Inc. The duo also represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based developer Senco Properties Inc. Built in 1906 as a paper and box factory, the building operated as loft offices prior to the seller converting it into luxury apartments in 2024. Amenities include a fitness center, multi-level rooftop deck, storage lockers, a mail room and lobby.