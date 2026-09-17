Thursday, September 17, 2026
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The building housing Paper Box Lofts was originally constructed in 1906 as a paper and box factory.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $19.2M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $19.2 million sale of Paper Box Lofts, a 35-unit apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Blatteis & Schnur Inc. The duo also represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based developer Senco Properties Inc. Built in 1906 as a paper and box factory, the building operated as loft offices prior to the seller converting it into luxury apartments in 2024. Amenities include a fitness center, multi-level rooftop deck, storage lockers, a mail room and lobby.

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