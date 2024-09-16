Interra Realty Brokers $19.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a five-building, 97-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago for $19.3 million. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, Silver Property Group Ltd., a Chicago-based real estate investment and management company. The duo also represented the seller, an East Coast-based investment group. The portfolio consists of the following properties: 4654 N. Monticello Ave., 4718-24 N. Bernard St., 1501 N. California Ave., 4226-30 N. Whipple St. and 4057 W. Melrose St.