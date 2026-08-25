Interra Realty Brokers $2.1M Sale of Value-Add Apartment Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 13-unit apartment building located at 1433 W. Ardmore Ave. in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Joe Braun of Interra represented the private seller, while Tommy Richard of Interra represented the local buyer. The transaction marks the first time the asset has traded hands in nearly 50 years. Originally constructed in 1927, the building includes 10 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom layouts. The buyer plans to undertake a full gut rehab of the property, which is currently less than half occupied, including reconfiguring the existing units and adding new ones.