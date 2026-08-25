Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 1433 W. Ardmore Ave. features 13 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $2.1M Sale of Value-Add Apartment Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a 13-unit apartment building located at 1433 W. Ardmore Ave. in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Joe Braun of Interra represented the private seller, while Tommy Richard of Interra represented the local buyer. The transaction marks the first time the asset has traded hands in nearly 50 years. Originally constructed in 1927, the building includes 10 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom layouts. The buyer plans to undertake a full gut rehab of the property, which is currently less than half occupied, including reconfiguring the existing units and adding new ones.

You may also like

FRP, Woodfield Begin Vertical Construction on Mixed-Use Development...

Burnham-Ward Properties Buys Retail Center in Tustin, California,...

SENTRE Acquires Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California for...

Colliers Brokers $11.3M Sale of Kellogg Square Retail...

Sword Industrial Partners Acquires 1MSF Portfolio in Tulsa

April Housing Underway on $24M Renovation of Metro...

Atlantic Pacific Buys 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Schertz,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,494 SF...

Continental Development Ventures Opens 226-Unit Mixed-Use Project in...