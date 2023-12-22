Interra Realty Brokers $2.6M Sale of Apartment Building on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a 31-unit apartment building in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Located at 6949-6959 S. Merrill Ave., the courtyard property includes a mix of studio to three-bedroom units, some of which have been updated with new kitchens and baths. Two units were reconfigured to include an additional bedroom, which generated additional rent of $300 per month. Max Grossman of Interra represented the local confidential buyer. Joe Smazal and Lucas Fryman of Interra represented the seller, a private investor based on the East Coast. The asset was roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.