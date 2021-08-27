REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Brokers $2.9M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Located at 6710 S. Claremont Ave., the property features 49 apartment units and six retail spaces.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of 6710 S. Claremont Ave. in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood for $2.9 million. Originally constructed in 1928, the building features 49 apartment units and six retail spaces. The apartment portion was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ted Stratman, Lucas Fryman, David Goss, Jon Morgan and Jeremy Morton of Interra represented the seller, a local private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private out-of-state investor. The buyer plans to upgrade units as they turn over.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews