Interra Realty Brokers $2.9M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago

Located at 6710 S. Claremont Ave., the property features 49 apartment units and six retail spaces.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of 6710 S. Claremont Ave. in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood for $2.9 million. Originally constructed in 1928, the building features 49 apartment units and six retail spaces. The apartment portion was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ted Stratman, Lucas Fryman, David Goss, Jon Morgan and Jeremy Morton of Interra represented the seller, a local private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a private out-of-state investor. The buyer plans to upgrade units as they turn over.