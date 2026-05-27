Interra Realty Brokers $23M Sale of Apartment Complex in Metro Chicago

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $23 million sale of 20West, a six-story, 71-unit apartment complex in Mount Prospect. Paul Waterloo, Patrick Kennelly and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the buyer, Wheeling, Ill.-based Anemone Real Estate. The trio also represented the seller, Wingspan Development Group, which opened the property in 2019. The asset was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property features nine studios, 41 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom layouts as well as a three-bedroom penthouse. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, lounge and demonstration kitchen. A two-story restaurant space is currently leased to The Prospect.