Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The six-story, 71-unit property in Mount Prospect was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $23M Sale of Apartment Complex in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $23 million sale of 20West, a six-story, 71-unit apartment complex in Mount Prospect. Paul Waterloo, Patrick Kennelly and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the buyer, Wheeling, Ill.-based Anemone Real Estate. The trio also represented the seller, Wingspan Development Group, which opened the property in 2019. The asset was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property features nine studios, 41 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom layouts as well as a three-bedroom penthouse. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, lounge and demonstration kitchen. A two-story restaurant space is currently leased to The Prospect.

You may also like

RealSource Arranges $5.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Building...

CanTex Capital Buys Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Facilities...

Garden Communities Nears Completion of 292-Unit Multifamily Project...

CBRE Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Industrial Building in...

CenterSquare Buys 32,242 SF Shopping Center in Warrington,...

Commune Capital Sells Self-Storage Property in Bellevue, Washington...

CBRE Negotiates $34.5M Million Sale of Multifamily Community...

Bridgeton Divests of 36,000 SF Museum Parc Mixed-Use...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Industrial...