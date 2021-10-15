Interra Realty Brokers $24.5M Sale of Luxury Apartment Community in South Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The newly developed property includes 100 units.

SOUTH ELGIN, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $24.5 million sale of Panton Mill Station in South Elgin, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago. The 100-unit luxury apartment community is located at 355 N. La Fox St. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a business center, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and dog wash. Jon Morgan and David Goss of Interra represented the seller, an affiliate of Chicago-based Synergy Construction Group, which completed the building in spring 2020. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the buyer, MTA South Elgin.