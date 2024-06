CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a three-property, 18-unit multifamily portfolio on Chicago’s Northwest Side for $3.1 million. The six-flat buildings, located at 8622 W. Berwyn Ave., 8657 W. Berwyn Ave. and 5240 N. Oakview Ave., were all built in 1969. Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the seller, a local partnership. Jay Chandran of Jay C. Realty represented the buyer, a local partnership.