CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a 12-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Buena Park neighborhood. Located on North Kenmore Avenue, the property was originally built in 1896 and last renovated in 2014. Situated three blocks from Wrigley Field, the asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal, Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the buyer, Drexel Properties, and the seller, a private investor.