Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of an eight-unit apartment building located at 2501 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1907 as a funeral home, the property was redeveloped by the seller. There are four two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom layouts as well as nine onsite parking spaces. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the private local buyer. Joe Smazal, Colin O’Malley and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the confidential seller. O’Malley had previously assisted the seller in its acquisition of the property in 2018.