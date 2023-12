CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a nine-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The primary building is located at 2852-56 N. Southport Ave. with an adjacent coach house located at 1411 W. George St. There are eight residential units that are fully occupied and one ground-floor retail space totaling 4,600 square feet that is vacant. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the local private seller.