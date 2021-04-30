Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square
CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of an 18-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Located at 4841 N. Rockwell St., the asset comprises one-bedroom units, all of which were occupied at the time of sale. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, a local family office, which had owned the property for more than 50 years. Martin also represented the private buyer.
