Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Located at 4841 N. Rockwell St., the asset comprises 18 one-bedroom units.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $3.4 million sale of an 18-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Located at 4841 N. Rockwell St., the asset comprises one-bedroom units, all of which were occupied at the time of sale. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, a local family office, which had owned the property for more than 50 years. Martin also represented the private buyer.

