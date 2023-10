CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $4.1 million sale of a 35-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood. Located at 2801 W. Lunt Ave., the property features 28 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units and four ground-level commercial spaces. The building was originally constructed in 1932. Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented the buyer, Teko Menetti. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, a local private investor.