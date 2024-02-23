Interra Realty Brokers $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Ravenswood Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 16-unit apartment building located at 5073 N. Wolcott Ave. in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The boutique property features 13 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom floor plans. All residences feature modernized kitchens and bathrooms, and the building has onsite laundry and storage lockers. Built in 1927, the vintage asset sold for full list price and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, ICM Properties, a local real estate investor. Smazal also represented the seller, a private New York-based investor.