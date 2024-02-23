Friday, February 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 16-unit property was originally built in 1927.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $4.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Ravenswood Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a 16-unit apartment building located at 5073 N. Wolcott Ave. in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The boutique property features 13 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom floor plans. All residences feature modernized kitchens and bathrooms, and the building has onsite laundry and storage lockers. Built in 1927, the vintage asset sold for full list price and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, ICM Properties, a local real estate investor. Smazal also represented the seller, a private New York-based investor.

You may also like

Taurus, AOG Living Break Ground on 348-Unit Multifamily...

LYND Begins Leasing 261-Unit Josephine Apartments in San...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 9,283 SF...

Gantry Arranges $9M Agency Acquisition Loan for Manhattan...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 75-Site Manufactured Housing Property...

Mid-America to Manage University of Chicago’s Commercial Real...

BWE Arranges $18.5M in Financing for Three Workforce...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Pair of Industrial Lease...

Cannabis Facility Construction Completes 6,000 SF Dispensary for...