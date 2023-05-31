Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Interra Realty Brokers $4.2M Sale of Three Apartment Buildings in Chicago’s Pilsen Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $4.2 million sale of a three-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The 14-unit building at 1924 S. Throop St. underwent recent capital improvements that included new exterior doors, freshly painted hallways and LED lighting. The property was 43 percent vacant at the time of sale.

The building on South Oakley Avenue features 10 units with renovated kitchens, bathroom and flooring. The property also includes one ground-floor retail space and has received a new rear porch, window replacements, a new perimeter fence and electrical upgrades.

Located at 2300 W. 23rd St., the third property in the portfolio features seven apartment units and one ground-floor retail space. Most of the units have undergone renovations such as updated kitchens, bathrooms and flooring. Additional improvements include in-unit electrical upgrades and new individual HVAC and tankless hot water systems.

Jeremy Morton of Interra represented both the private buyer and seller.

