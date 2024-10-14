Monday, October 14, 2024
The 31-unit property is located at 4915 S. Drexel Blvd.
Interra Realty Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Kenwood Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 31-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood for $4 million. Located at 4915 S. Drexel Blvd. and originally built in 1926, the property features 10 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom layouts. The building has undergone several improvements in recent years, including plumbing upgrades, a new reflective roof coating, tuckpointing and window replacements. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a local operator, and the buyer, a local private partnership that completed a 1031 exchange. The buyer plans to transition operations of the building from market-rate to affordable housing. The transaction marks the first time the property has traded hands in over 20 years.

