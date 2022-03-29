Interra Realty Brokers $5.2M Sale of Student Housing Property in Chicago

The Loyola includes 49 units.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of The Loyola, a 49-bed student housing property in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, for nearly $5.2 million. Completed in August 2021, the four-story building is located along West Loyola Avenue. The property, which includes 1,500 square feet of retail space, was built on the site of former office and storage space for the Chicago Waldorf School. The property was 25 percent leased at the time of sale and 60 percent pre-leased for the upcoming fall semester. Residents have access to a community room, fitness center and rooftop deck. Craig Martin of Interra represented the undisclosed seller and procured the all-cash buyer, who owns and operates student living communities locally.