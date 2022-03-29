REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Brokers $5.2M Sale of Student Housing Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing

The Loyola includes 49 units.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of The Loyola, a 49-bed student housing property in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, for nearly $5.2 million. Completed in August 2021, the four-story building is located along West Loyola Avenue. The property, which includes 1,500 square feet of retail space, was built on the site of former office and storage space for the Chicago Waldorf School. The property was 25 percent leased at the time of sale and 60 percent pre-leased for the upcoming fall semester. Residents have access to a community room, fitness center and rooftop deck. Craig Martin of Interra represented the undisclosed seller and procured the all-cash buyer, who owns and operates student living communities locally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  