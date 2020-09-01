REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Brokers $5.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago

Built in 1927, the property includes 22 apartment units situated above nine retail spaces.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $5.8 million sale of an apartment and retail building located at 2020-36 W. Montrose Ave. in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. Built in 1927, the property includes 22 apartment units situated above nine retail spaces. At the time of sale, the apartments were 94 percent occupied and the retail spaces were fully leased. Joe Smazal of Interra represented both the undisclosed buyer and seller.

