Interra Realty Brokers $5.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Ravenswood Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 27-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood for $5.8 million. Constructed in 1927, the property at 4401-11 N. Hamilton Ave. features 12 studios, 12 one-bedroom units and three commercial spaces. The building has recently undergone capital improvements. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer and seller, both of which were local private investors. The transaction marks the first time the building has sold in over 50 years.