Friday, June 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 42-unit building in the Rogers Park neighborhood features six retail units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamilyRetail

Interra Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Apartment, Retail Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $5.9 million sale of 6642-6652 N. Clark St., a 42-unit apartment and retail building in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The sale also included an adjacent parking lot at 6654 N. Clark St. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, Imran Khan, and the seller, George Triff. The property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, features six studios, 28 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom apartments and six retail units. Constructed in 1928, the three-story building presents a value-add opportunity for the buyer, who plans to renovate units, upgrade building systems and reconfigure some apartments to add bedrooms.

You may also like

Milhaus Begins Construction on 389-Unit Multifamily Project in...

BMC Capital Arranges $24M Bridge Loan for Multifamily...

Seritage Growth Signs 17 New Tenants at Esplanade...

Ocean Bank Provides $54M Construction Loan for Whole...

Core Spaces Acquires 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Partnership Opens Phase I, Begins Phase II of...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 43,060 SF...

MRC, Pearlmark Provide $140M in Financing for Active...

JLL Brokers $25.3M Sale of Warehouse in Windsor,...