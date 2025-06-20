Interra Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Apartment, Retail Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $5.9 million sale of 6642-6652 N. Clark St., a 42-unit apartment and retail building in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The sale also included an adjacent parking lot at 6654 N. Clark St. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, Imran Khan, and the seller, George Triff. The property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale, features six studios, 28 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom apartments and six retail units. Constructed in 1928, the three-story building presents a value-add opportunity for the buyer, who plans to renovate units, upgrade building systems and reconfigure some apartments to add bedrooms.