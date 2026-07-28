Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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The five buildings are situated along East Turtle Creek Circle.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Palatine, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PALATINE, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a five-building, 30-unit multifamily portfolio in Palatine for nearly $5.9 million. Paul Waterloo and Patrick Kennelly of Interra represented the private local buyer and confidential seller. The portfolio was fully occupied at the time of sale. The properties are part of the Turtle Creek Apartments Master Association. There are five one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom residences, all of which have been recently upgraded. The properties are subject to a monthly association fee that covers insurance, landscaping, snow removal and waste collection.

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