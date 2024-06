CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 30-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood for $5 million. Built in 1927 and renovated in 2014, the asset at 5051 N. Kenmore Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, East Superior Real Estate Partners, and the seller, an East Coast-based investment company. The buyer assumed the property’s existing mortgage, which carries an interest rate below current market levels.