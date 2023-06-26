Interra Realty Brokers $6.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Logan Square

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 16-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood for $6.1 million. Located at 2543 N. California Ave., the building was constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2018. There are eight two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units, one four-bedroom layout and two commercial spaces. Starbucks has been a long-term tenant in one of the commercial spaces. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, Chicago-based Barnett Capital Ltd. Feldman also represented the local private buyer.