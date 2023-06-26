Monday, June 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 16-unit building was constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2018.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $6.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Logan Square

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 16-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood for $6.1 million. Located at 2543 N. California Ave., the building was constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2018. There are eight two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units, one four-bedroom layout and two commercial spaces. Starbucks has been a long-term tenant in one of the commercial spaces. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, Chicago-based Barnett Capital Ltd. Feldman also represented the local private buyer.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 53,559 SF Retail Center...

City Club Apartments Tops Off 23-Story Luxury Tower...

Skender Completes Renovation Project at THE MART Office...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Luxury Apartment...

Cooper Group Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center...

PGIM Provides $16.1M HUD Loan for South Forty...

JV Buys 68,195 SF Dry Creek Medical Campus...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $18.3M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Forum Capital Provides $18M Equity Investment for Multifamily...