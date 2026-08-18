Interra Realty Brokers $6M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $6 million sale of 6500 N. Claremont Ave., a 32-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, Claremont JV LLC, led by Ron Abrams of Silver Property Group. Smazal and Dykstra also represented the seller, a local private investor. The deal represented the highest multifamily sales price in West Rogers Park in the past three years, according to CoStar data. Originally constructed in 1929 and last renovated approximately 15 years ago, the building includes four one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom layouts.