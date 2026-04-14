Interra Realty Brokers $7.3M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $7.3 million sale of 1755 N. Damen Ave., a 13-unit apartment and retail building adjacent to The 606 trail in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. The deal marks the highest sales price of any multifamily or mixed-use asset in the submarket in over two years, per CoStar data. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, Stocking Urban LLC, led by Nicholas Stocking. Smazal and Dykstra also represented the confidential seller in the off-market deal.

All residential units were fully occupied at the time of sale. The property features three two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and two four-bedroom layouts. In addition to the residential units, the building includes three commercial spaces, two of which were occupied at the time of sale to a bridal shop and a health and wellness center. Stocking Urban plans to make light cosmetic updates to the commercial spaces and lease the vacant storefront.