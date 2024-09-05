Interra Realty Brokers $7.8M Sale of Sunset Village Apartment Property in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $7.8 million sale of Sunset Village, an 84-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Located at 2205-10 N. Butrick St., the community was built over two phases in 1992 and 2001. There are 79 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units. Amenities include a secured entrance, lobby and lounge, fitness space, multiple laundry facilities and onsite parking. Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the confidential seller. Waterloo and Zito represented a private local partnership in its acquisition.