Thursday, September 5, 2024
Sunset Village features 84 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $7.8M Sale of Sunset Village Apartment Property in Waukegan, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $7.8 million sale of Sunset Village, an 84-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Located at 2205-10 N. Butrick St., the community was built over two phases in 1992 and 2001. There are 79 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units. Amenities include a secured entrance, lobby and lounge, fitness space, multiple laundry facilities and onsite parking. Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented the confidential seller. Waterloo and Zito represented a private local partnership in its acquisition.

