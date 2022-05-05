REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Brokers $82.5M Sale of Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago’s South Loop

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Astoria Tower rises 30 stories with 248 units.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of Astoria Tower in Chicago’s South Loop for $82.5 million. The luxury apartment tower rises 30 stories with 248 units. Built in 2009, Astoria Tower features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool, sauna, spa treatment room, billiards room, movie room, business center and two rooftop decks. The seller, Miami-based Crescent Heights, converted the property from condominiums into apartment units in phases completed in 2010 and 2019. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, Chicago-based 3L Real Estate, which plans to add additional amenities and offerings to increase rents.

