Interra Realty Brokers $9.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Suburban Chicago

WILMETTE, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the $9.2 million sale of Art House Eleven 21, an apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. Developed in 2018, the 16-unit building at 1121 Greenleaf Ave. features six two-bedroom units, eight three-bedroom units and two retail spaces. Lucas Fryman and Craig Martin of Interra represented the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group. The duo also represented the seller, a joint venture between 4 Corners, Gabe Horstick and Josh Krueger. HP Ventures assumed the existing low-interest loan on the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale.