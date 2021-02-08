Interra Realty Brokers $9.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago’s Lincoln Square

The portfolio includes 4621-25 N. Lincoln Ave., a building with 25 apartment units and four ground-floor retail spaces.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $9.5 million sale of a multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The portfolio includes: 4621-25 N. Lincoln Ave., a building with 25 apartment units and four ground-floor retail spaces; and 2243-51 W. Eastwood Ave., a 16-unit apartment building. The properties were originally built in the 1920s. The apartment units feature new tile flooring and cabinetry as well as stainless steel appliances. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, a venture of New York-based Pioneer Acquisitions LLC. Smazal also represented the buyer, a venture led by Jeff Weinberg of Chicago-based Drexel Properties. The buyer assumed the existing CMBS financing.