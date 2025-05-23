Interra Realty Brokers $9.6M Sale of Apartment Building on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $9.6 million sale of 6930 N. Greenview Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The property features 66 apartment units and five retail spaces, two of which are occupied by a local coffee shop and a political field office. Built in 1932, the asset features a mix of studio and one-bedroom layouts. Patrick Kennelly of Interra represented the buyer, the Mehmeti family. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the confidential seller. The building was fully leased at the time of sale. Though the property has received recent upgrades including a new boiler and updated elevator controls, the buyer has an opportunity to add value through strategic capital improvements, according to Interra.