Thursday, October 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 5300 S. Blackstone Ave. features 24 apartments and two commercial spaces.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers $9M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Hyde Park Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $9 million sale of a 24-unit apartment building with two ground-floor commercial spaces in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1907, the property at 5300 S. Blackstone Ave. features one one-bedroom unit, 11 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom residences. All apartments feature renovated kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit laundry and individual HVAC. There is also a 16-car parking lot. The building’s corner retail space is leased to Philz Coffee, while the other commercial space is occupied by a local property management company. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, Estia Properties, a Chicago-based real estate investment and management company. The duo also represented the seller, an East Coast-based investment group.

You may also like

McShane to Build 309-Unit Multifamily Development Near Downtown...

Opus Breaks Ground on $10M Athletic Facility Renovation,...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $8.5M Loan...

Peak Construction Completes 56,000 SF Tenant Improvement Project...

CBRE Arranges Sale of New 505,518 SF Industrial...

Plaza Advisors Brokers $4.7M Sale of Retail Strip...

NAI Hanson Brokers $156.3M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...

Live Oak Bank Provides $47.5M Bridge Loan for...

Archway Capital Provides $22.8M Acquisition Loan for Simi...