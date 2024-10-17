Interra Realty Brokers $9M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Hyde Park Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the $9 million sale of a 24-unit apartment building with two ground-floor commercial spaces in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Originally constructed in 1907, the property at 5300 S. Blackstone Ave. features one one-bedroom unit, 11 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom residences. All apartments feature renovated kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit laundry and individual HVAC. There is also a 16-car parking lot. The building’s corner retail space is leased to Philz Coffee, while the other commercial space is occupied by a local property management company. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the buyer, Estia Properties, a Chicago-based real estate investment and management company. The duo also represented the seller, an East Coast-based investment group.