Interra Realty Brokers Pair of Illinois Multifamily Transactions Totaling $13.6M

This 37-unit building in Evanston sold for $6.4 million.

CHICAGO AND EVANSTON, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered a pair of multifamily sales totaling $13.6 billion. The first property is located in Chicago’s Logan Square at 1944 N. Spaulding Ave. Brad Feldman of Interra represented both the seller, Maven Real Estate Partners, and the buyer, Lauber Property Management. The 37-unit building sold for $7.2 million. It was built in 1929 and renovated in 2014. The buyer plans to spend $1 million on renovations.

The second asset is located at 909 Washington St. in Evanston. The 37-unit building sold for $6.4 million. Feldman represented the seller, Robinson Rentals, as well as the private buyer. Robinson had owned the property for 43 years and completed renovations on about half of the units. The new owner plans to repair the roof and continue unit upgrades.