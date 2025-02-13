Interra Realty Brokers Pair of Multifamily Sales in Wheaton, Illinois, Totaling Over $15M

WHEATON, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of two multifamily buildings in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton. The 18-unit Liberty Square Flats sold for $8.4 million, while the 44-unit Lorraine Court Apartments traded for nearly $7 million. Nathan Zito, Patrick Kennelly and Paul Waterloo of Interra represented seller Liberty Square Flats LLC as well as the buyer, a confidential local investor. The trio also represented LCA LLC in the sale of Lorraine Court Apartments, as well as the buyer, one of the largest owners of middle-market apartment properties in DuPage County. Both properties were sold as part of 1031 exchange transactions.

Situated at 302 W. Liberty Drive, Liberty Square Flats was built in 2024. Amenities include a rooftop deck, dog washing station, outdoor patio, storage closets, heated garage parking, electric vehicle chargers, surface parking and keyless access. Lorraine Court Apartments, located on South Lorraine Road, was constructed in 1972.