Interra Realty Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of Low-Line Commons, a 95-unit apartment complex in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the seller, a joint venture between Wildwood Investments and Contemporary Concepts, and the buyer, Highland Real Estate Partners. The building was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 2024, the property features amenities such as a lounge, coworking space, fitness center, storage lockers, a pickleball court and rooftop deck. Located on North Ashland Avenue, the asset features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.