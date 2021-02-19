Interra Realty Brokers Sale of Historic Building in Chicago for $2.5M
CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of the Chicago Defender Building in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood for $2.5 million. Built in 1899 and designed by Henry Newhouse, the property served as a Jewish synagogue before housing the Chicago Defender newspaper from 1920 to 1960. In 2016, the building was renovated to include one ground-floor commercial space and eight apartment units. A medical supply company currently occupies the commercial space. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the seller, TRB Properties One LLC, as well as the undisclosed buyer.
