Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the eight-unit property at 5130 S. Greenwood Ave.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers Sales of Two Apartment Buildings in Chicago Totaling $5.1M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago. The first transaction was an eight-unit building at 5130 S. Greenwood Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood that sold for $2.9 million. The second was a 17-unit property at 6251 N. Talman Ave. in the West Ridge neighborhood that sold for $2.2 million.

Brad Feldman of Interra represented the Greenwood buyer, a local private investor, and the seller, Barnett Capital. Feldman also procured the buyer of the Talman property, a local private investor. Feldman and colleague Kevin Rahmanim represented the seller, a local family-owned limited liability company. Greenwood was built in 1911 and rehabbed in 2020. The building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Talman was built in 1955 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. The buyer plans to renovate all units and add a bedroom to select units.

You may also like

Toll Brothers Completes 344-Unit Apartment Community in Philadelphia

Kislak Negotiates $20.5M Sale of Atlantic City Multifamily...

Pearlmark Provides $15.5M Mezzanine Debt Investment for Industrial...

PACE Loan Group Originates $7.1M C-PACE Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Multifamily...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 20-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Joint Venture Acquires Boathouse Apartments in DC for...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 947,176 SF NetPark Tampa...

Finmarc Management Purchases Riverview Plaza Shopping Center in...