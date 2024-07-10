Interra Realty Brokers Sales of Two Apartment Buildings in Chicago Totaling $5.1M

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sales of two multifamily properties in Chicago. The first transaction was an eight-unit building at 5130 S. Greenwood Ave. in the Hyde Park neighborhood that sold for $2.9 million. The second was a 17-unit property at 6251 N. Talman Ave. in the West Ridge neighborhood that sold for $2.2 million.

Brad Feldman of Interra represented the Greenwood buyer, a local private investor, and the seller, Barnett Capital. Feldman also procured the buyer of the Talman property, a local private investor. Feldman and colleague Kevin Rahmanim represented the seller, a local family-owned limited liability company. Greenwood was built in 1911 and rehabbed in 2020. The building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Talman was built in 1955 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. The buyer plans to renovate all units and add a bedroom to select units.