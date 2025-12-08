Monday, December 8, 2025
This two-building property in Park Ridge sold for $2.8 million.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Brokers Two Multifamily Sales in Metro Chicago Totaling $4.7M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO AND PARK RIDGE, ILL. — Interra Realty has brokered the sales of two value-add multifamily properties in the northwest Chicago area for a combined $4.7 million. A two-building, 16-unit property at 1860-1900 N. Parkside Drive in Park Ridge that was built in 1966 sold for $2.8 million, and a 12-unit building at 8544-48 W. Gregory St. in Chicago’s O’Hare submarket that was constructed in 1972 sold for $1.9 million.

Patrick Kennelly, Paul Waterloo and Nathan Zito of Interra represented both the confidential buyer and seller of the Park Ridge property. The trio also represented the undisclosed partnership seller of the Chicago asset, with Oleg Komarnytskyy of KOMAR Real Estate representing the private buyer. Both properties were fully occupied at the time of sale. The transaction of 8544-48 W. Gregory marks the first time the asset has traded hands since 1988, and the new ownership plans to renovate apartments as tenants turn over.

