Pictured is 611-13 W. Arlington Place, a 23-unit property built in 1927.
Interra Realty Brokers Two Sales of Chicago Multifamily Properties for $13M

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sales of two vintage apartment buildings in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood for a total of $13 million. The properties included 611-13 W. Arlington Place, a 23-unit asset built in 1927 that sold for $7.3 million, and 567-69 W. Arlington Place, a 14-unit building constructed in 1907 that traded for $5.7 million. Colin O’Malley of Interra represented the confidential seller of both properties. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented Hayes Properties, the buyer of 611-13 W. Arlington. The confidential buyer of the other property was self-represented. Both assets were fully occupied at the time of sale.

