Interra Realty Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of a 35-unit apartment and retail building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The property at 2200 N. Clark St. features 28 apartments and seven retail spaces that were all fully leased at the time of sale. The 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space is home to tenants such as an art gallery and Michelin-starred restaurant Esmé. Constructed in 1891, the building has been well maintained following capital improvements in 2008-2009. Joe Smazal, Brad Feldman and Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, a local real estate investment firm that deploys institutional capital. Interra also procured the buyer, Beal Properties, a Chicago-based private office owned by Bill Silverstein.