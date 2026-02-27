Friday, February 27, 2026
Interra Realty Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $11.7 million sale of a 46-unit apartment building located at 4400 S. Drexel Blvd. in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Lucas Fryman of Interra represented the buyer and seller, whom Interra represented during the initial 2020 acquisition. The property was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale, and every resident holds a Housing Choice Voucher administered through the Chicago Housing Authority. Built in 1924, the courtyard-style building features predominantly two-bedroom units. Recent renovations reconfigured floor plans to maximize livable square footage without increasing unit count. Residences also received upgraded finishes, individual HVAC systems, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.

