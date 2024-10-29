Interra Realty Negotiates $12M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $12 million sale of The Bel in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The property at 937-41 W. Belmont Ave. comprises 37 apartment units and two ground-floor commercial spaces. Built in 2019, the transit-oriented development consists of eight studios, 27 one bedrooms and two two-bedroom layouts along with two retail spaces totaling approximately 4,000 square feet. The commercial units are leased to Pedestrian Coffee and Devil Dawgs. Joe Smazal and Mark Dykstra of Interra represented the local private buyer. The duo represented the seller, a local private developer, along with colleague Lucas Fryman.