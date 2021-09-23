REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Building

The seller, Dream Develops, built the property in 2020.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sale of 2827-47 N. Clybourn Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for $14.8 million. The building includes 30 apartment units and six commercial spaces on the ground floor. The apartment units were fully occupied at the time of sale. Of the six commercial spaces, two are rented as offices, two are occupied by resident gyms and two are vacant. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the buyer, a local private investor who plans to rent out the vacant space and increase rents. Alex Ivankevych, owner of Northfield, Ill.-based Dream Develops, was the seller. Dream Develops built the property in 2020.

