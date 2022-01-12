Interra Realty Negotiates $19.3M Sale of Apartment Building in Clarendon Hills, Illinois

CLARENDON HILLS, ILL. — Interra Realty has negotiated the $19.3 million sale of 229 Park in Clarendon Hills, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The apartment building rises four stories with 43 units. Built in 2018, 229 Park is located at 229 Park Ave. and is fully leased. The property features one retail space that is occupied by Moda Eyecare. Craig Martin and Lucas Fryman of Interra represented the sellers, Hubbard Street Group, Centrum Realty & Development and Pine Grove Partners. The duo also represented the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group.