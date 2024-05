CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $3.4 million sale of a four-property apartment portfolio totaling 14 units in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The portfolio consists of two apartment buildings, a single-family home with coach house and a vacant lot. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer and seller, both local private investors. The properties were recently renovated with updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and bathroom vanities as well as refreshed common areas.