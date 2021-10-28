REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

The property is located at 3546 N. Southport Ave. in the Lakeview neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $5.2 million sale of 3546 N. Southport Ave., a property in the Southport Corridor of Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood that includes 21 apartment units and two commercial spaces. Built in 1930, the building includes 12 studios and nine one-bedroom units that were 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Real Good Juice Co. and The Denim Lounge fully lease the commercial space. Brad Feldman of Interra represented the seller, a family trust that had owned the building for nearly 50 years. Feldman also represented the buyer, which plans to renovate the units, update hallways and add a bike room.

