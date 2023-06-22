Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The 10-unit building at 3301 N. Sheffield Ave. was constructed in 2014.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood near Wrigley Field. The boutique property features nine three-bedroom units and one commercial space that is currently leased to Jennivee’s Bakery. Located at 3301 N. Sheffield Ave., the building was constructed in 2014 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group. Smazal also represented the seller, a local private developer.

You may also like

Empira Group to Develop 375-Unit Multifamily Project Near...

Pacific Elm, Mintwood Begin Leasing 228-Unit Peridot Apartments...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on Shelby Commons Affordable...

Peak Construction Underway on Building 8 at Bristol...

JLL Brokers $8M Sale of Highland Chateau Multifamily...

SRS Arranges $2.6M Ground Lease Sale for Bubba’s...

Greystar Begins Leasing 330-Unit Mason Apartments in Everett,...

Formativ, Argosy Real Estate Partners Receive Construction Financing...

JLL Brokers $29M Sale of Adams Marketplace in...