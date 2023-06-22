Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood near Wrigley Field. The boutique property features nine three-bedroom units and one commercial space that is currently leased to Jennivee’s Bakery. Located at 3301 N. Sheffield Ave., the building was constructed in 2014 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer, Chicago-based HP Ventures Group. Smazal also represented the seller, a local private developer.