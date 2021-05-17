REBusinessOnline

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building in Chicago’s Wrigleyville

The newly renovated property was fully leased at the time of sale.

CHICAGO — Interra Realty has negotiated the sale of a 12-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood for $5.4 million. The property is located at 915 W. Addison St., just steps from Wrigley Field. The building was originally constructed in 1920, but recently underwent an extensive capital improvement program by the seller. The property was fully leased by the time of sale. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the private local buyer. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, Horizon Realty Group.

